Aggies Drop Series Finale to Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies hit four home runs, including a pair from Trevor Werner, but could not overcome Missouri’s offense on Saturday afternoon in a 13-5 loss at Blue Bell Park.

Werner homered twice, the first multi-homer game of his career, and the Aggies (22-14, 7-8 SEC) also got solo shots from Jack Moss and Jace LaViolette; however, A&M was not able to score a run without the longball in the series finale, leaving nine men on base in the game.

Missouri (22-13, 5-10 SEC) avoided the sweep with a power surge of their own, led by Luke Mann who homered twice and doubled to drive in a game-high seven runs on his own. His first homer of the day, a solo shot two batters into the game, opened the scoring and he followed it with a two-run shot in the sixth and a three-run double in the seventh that put the game away.

Texas A&M gave the ball to Carson Lambert to start, but the right-hander allowed two long balls in the first inning and handed the ball off to Matt Dillard who turned in another solid relief outing with 2.1 scoreless frames.

The Aggies had the game back to within 4-3 thru three innings after Werner’s two bombs, but the Tigers responded with nine runs over the next four innings.

Lambert took the loss to fall to 1-1 while Tiger reliever Austin Troesser earned his third win of the year with 2.2 innings of relief of starter Chandler Murphy.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, BB, RBI

Jace LaViolette – 2-for-4, HR, 2B

Matt Dillard – 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Brandyn Garcia – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies will get an extended break until their next midweek when they host Prairie View A&M on Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. The game is set to be aired on the SEC Network.

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | MIZZOU 4, A&M 0It took just two batters for the Tigers to equal their run total from Friday night as Luke Mann blasted his 11th home run of the season out to right field, a solo shot with one out to give Mizzou a 1-0 lead. Aggie starter Carson Lambert got the next hitter to fly out but could not work out of the inning as a walk to Dalton Bargo and a single by Hank Zeisler put two runners on. Catcher Tre Morris then connected on a three-run homer to left field to push the lead to 4-0.

B1 | MIZZOU 4, A&M 2The Aggies answered back with some power of their own in the home half of the inning when Trevor Werner followed a one-out single by Jack Moss with his seventh home run of the season off the scoreboard in left-center field.

B3 | MIZZOU 4, A&M 3Werner connected again in the third when he ambushed the first pitch he saw in his second at-bat against Murphy and launched a 426-foot solo homer out to left-center field and trim the lead to one run.

T4 | MIZZOU 7, A&M 3After 2.1 scoreless innings from Dillard the Aggies brought in Justin Lamkin from the pen for the fourth, but the freshman struggled from the beginning and could not make it through the frame. An infield hit, walk and hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out and after a bases-loaded walk to Mann, the Aggies went back to the pen for Will Johnston. The lefty got the next three hitters to end the inning, but not after the Tigers scored two more times on a sacrifice fly and a double steal attempt.

B5 | MIZZOU 7, A&M 4Jack Moss cut the Tiger lead to just three runs with a solo home run off of Austin Troesser, his fourth home run of the season.

T6 | MIZZOU 9, A&M 4A single by Ty Wilmsmeyer came with one out in the inning and Mann followed that by blasting his second home run of the game, a two-run shot out to right-center field.

T7 | MIZZOU 13, A&M 4The Tigers worked with the bases loaded once again after a walk, hit batter and infield single. A walk by reliever Chris Cortez to Matt Garcia plated the first run of the inning and the Aggies looked like they may get out of the frame after a double-play grounder recorded the first two outs of the inning. But another walk loaded the bases for Mann and he made A&M pay for the third time in the game, clearing the bases with a double off the right-center field wall.

B8 | MIZZOU 13, A&M 5Jace LaViolette led off the inning with his 10th home run of the year, an opposite-field poke that carried just over the corner of the fence in left field.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the pitching performance this season…

“I’m at a loss, to be honest with you. We tried bringing Will Johnston in earlier in the game. You’ve got to give credit to Missouri, but we’re giving them free passes. We’re walking 7.5 guys a game, scoring 8 runs a game, and fielding .982… We don’t even give ourselves a chance.”

Junior Infielder Trevor Werner

On his individual performance of the game…

“I feel good at the plate. I’m seeing the ball well and having competitive at bats. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough. I felt like our offense stayed in it the whole time and didn’t give in whether the score was tied, or we were down however many. It’s just how it goes sometimes.”

