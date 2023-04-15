Aggies Lose Series Opener to South Carolina, 6-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team dropped its series opener to South Carolina, 6-2, Friday night at the Carolina Softball Stadium.

Texas A&M (26-14, 8-8 SEC) scratched the board first with a two-run home run courtesy of Trinity Cannon in the opening frame. South Carolina (28-12, 5-8 SEC) quickly answered back plating four runs in the bottom half.

After registering two hits in the first inning, a trio of South Carolina pitchers kept the Aggie offense at bay allowing only two hits the rest of the game.

The Gamecocks put two more runs on the board scoring one in the third and fourth innings to extend their lead to 6-2.

Emily Leavitt (8-5) received the loss after starting the first four innings allowing six runs on six hits and striking out three.

UP NEXT

Game two is slated for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday on the SEC Network.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

Grace Uribe – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Julia Cottrill hit a leadoff single and scored following Trinity Cannon’s two-run home run, her seventh home run of the season. TAMU 2, USC 0

B1 | A leadoff Fabian hit by pitch, followed by a Laneaux walk and Blampied singled to load the bases. Black doubled to right center to score Fabian, Laneaux and Blampied. Black advanced to third after a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. TAMU 2, USC 4

B3 | Simpson pinch ran for Cummings after she doubled to right field. Blankenship singled down the right field to score Simpson. TAMU 2, USC 5

B4 | Sellers hit a solo home run down the left field line. TAMU 2, USC 6

