Aggies Lose Series Opener to South Carolina, 6-2

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team dropped its series opener to South Carolina, 6-2, Friday night at the Carolina Softball Stadium.

Texas A&M (26-14, 8-8 SEC) scratched the board first with a two-run home run courtesy of Trinity Cannon in the opening frame. South Carolina (28-12, 5-8 SEC) quickly answered back plating four runs in the bottom half.

After registering two hits in the first inning, a trio of South Carolina pitchers kept the Aggie offense at bay allowing only two hits the rest of the game.

The Gamecocks put two more runs on the board scoring one in the third and fourth innings to extend their lead to 6-2.

Emily Leavitt (8-5) received the loss after starting the first four innings allowing six runs on six hits and striking out three.

UP NEXT

Game two is slated for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday on the SEC Network.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

Grace Uribe – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Julia Cottrill hit a leadoff single and scored following Trinity Cannon’s two-run home run, her seventh home run of the season. TAMU 2, USC 0

B1 | A leadoff Fabian hit by pitch, followed by a Laneaux walk and Blampied singled to load the bases. Black doubled to right center to score Fabian, Laneaux and Blampied. Black advanced to third after a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. TAMU 2, USC 4

B3 | Simpson pinch ran for Cummings after she doubled to right field. Blankenship singled down the right field to score Simpson. TAMU 2, USC 5

B4 | Sellers hit a solo home run down the left field line. TAMU 2, USC 6

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University
Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University
College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament
College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament
Snook Sophomore Aubrey Becker throws 400th career strikeout
Snook Sophomore Aubrey Becker throws 400th career strikeout
Texas A&M Golf
Women’s Golf Advances to SEC Match Play for the First Time in Program History