Art and artists overtake Bryan for Downtown Street and Art Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several streets in downtown Bryan were blocked off Saturday and transformed into an artist’s dream.

The annual Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair brought more than 40 artists and their work to hundreds of people attending the event.

Unique art experiences, like prints made from a steamroller, and an anamorphic street painting, which changes based on the viewer’s perspective, were just some of the displays.

Destination Bryan Tourism Event Coordinator Amanda Kile said the Street and Art Fair takes place on Family Weekend for Texas A&M to give more people a chance to experience everything Downtown has to offer.

“We also get to incorporate them into our amazing community and it’s a great time to get to see everybody connect and mingle,” Kile said.

This year’s event was the largest yet with more than double the number of artists and attendance.

Kile said she’s already looking forward to adding more experiences to next year’s event.

