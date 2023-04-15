Athletes take on weekend of A6 Special Olympics Spring Games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Athletes from across the state gathered on Saturday for this year’s A6 Special Olympic Spring Games.

Hundreds of people spent the day at College Station High School where participants competed in events like track and field, tennis, and cycling.

Weston Jordan is a 10-year-old athlete. This year was his second year to compete and his mom, Kelley, told KBTX its an event they look forward to each year.

“Weston got to start competing when he was eight,” said Kelley Jordan. “Even before he was eight, we got to come and volunteer to see how the day went. Today Weston did a couple of things. At track, he gets to run and also, do a softball throw.”

Weston won first place in his 50-meter run, but Kelley Jordan said it’s more than just a medal.

“More importantly, we did practices leading up to it and he gets to build his community. The special needs community is really special,” said Kelley Jordan. “Today, We get to celebrate their achievements, on and off the field. What’s great about today is we get to see friends we have in other cities, that also have special needs. So, we can celebrate a lot in one day.”

Bryan Police Lieutenant, Jason James, has been part of the Special Olympics for over two decades.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 24 years,” said James. “Working these games, raising money at our ‘Tip A Cop’. Its taken me to the state level and I went to the national games. So, its really empowered my whole career to come out here and participate and see everybody.”

James said it’s all about furthering the goal of spreading inclusion throughout the Brazos Valley and beyond.

“You work the games as a law enforcement officer, as security for the games. But, then you start building friendships,” said James. “You see the same athletes over the years and the same parents that you get to know. So, you just keep coming out for them and to cheer them on. "

The Special Olympic Games are always looking for new volunteers for their events. Even though this year’s spring games are over, organizers recommend finding ways to get involved in the future.

For more information on the Special Olympics, click here.

Weston Jordan and his support system at the A6 Special Olympic Spring Games. (Hope Merritt)

