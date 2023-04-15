Bryan baseball falls to Hutto in extra innings 5-3

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan baseball team fell to Hutto 5-3 in extra innings Friday night at Viking Athletic Complex.

The Hippos scored twice in the top of the 8th inning to complete the come-from-behind win. Hutto remains in second place in the District 12-6A standings at 6-2. Bryan falls to 4-4 in district play.

Both teams had 5 hits and no one from either squad had a multi-hit game. Trey Castro got the scoring started for the Vikings in the bottom of the second with an RBI that scored Sammy Martinez. Kyle Kubichek added another RBI to bring Castro home. The Vikings’ only other run came in the third inning when Mason Garcia stole home.

Bryan will travel to Hutto next Tuesday.

