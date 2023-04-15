Fight 2 Unite returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spectators gathered at Edible Field Friday night to watch some professional wrestlers go head-to-head in the ring all for a good cause.

It was part of this year’s “Fight 2 Unite” fundraising event put together by the United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lion Pride Sports. Proceeds from the event go towards helping The United Way’s nonprofit partners.

This is the event’s second year which United Way of the Brazos Valley president Peggi Goss said was an amazing experience.

“The first time you do something you learn some things, you tweak some things, and move on,” Goss said. “This year we’ve added some things we got the preshow going on behind us. It’s just going to be a great time, we got some fun things going on with the wrestler. We got a casket to do a coffin match.”

Goss said hosting events like “Fight 2 Unite” allows non-profits to raise money, but do it in a fun way.

“Right now people are hurting really badly and we need more funding to make sure that we can support our communities,” Goss said.

“Fight 2 Unite” is not only a great experience for the audience, but also for the wrestlers who are ready to fight it out, Prince Ly, Lion Pride Sports wrestler said.

“It’s cool to put on something that is so much more than us, way more than wrestling in general,” Ly said. “It’s so cool to do something for our community and raise money for people who really need it.”

Ly said the event also lets the community know there are different avenues of art and ways to express themselves.

“We have a couple of things people can do here at Lions Pride and we would love for anybody in the community who wants to be a part of it to come and join us,” Ly said.

Katie Aupperle, Karla Castillo, Conner Beene and Rusty Surrette represented KBTX and took part in the opening match which was Battle Royale.

