Hispanic Presidents’ Council hosts ‘Un Dia Con Su Aggie’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One special event celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Aggie’s was held in honor of Family Weekend at Texas A&M.

On Saturday, the Hispanic Presidents’ Council at Texas A&M hosted an event called ‘Un Dia Con Su Aggie’, meaning ‘A Day With Your Aggie’.

Over 30 families, equally more than 100 people, gathered in a room in Rudder Tower for a meal and desserts, games, a presentation along with a special performance. This is the second year the organization has put on the event after COVID-19.

Rolando Calderon-Oliver, Senior and President of the Hispanic Presidents’ Council, told KBTX their goal was to bring families together to share the Aggie culture with those that may be unfamiliar.

“Myself and my parents only speak Spanish primarily. So, when we come to A&M we’re all just touched by the culture here,” said Calderon-Oliver. “Like Aggies, Howdy, everything that’s really big here at A&M we want to share. So, we really just wanted that to be transported to our families because once you’re an Aggie, your whole family becomes an Aggie.”

