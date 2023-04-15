No. 2 A&M Closes Out Regular Season Versus Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team looks to close out its SEC regular season slate undefeated for the second-straight season with a match versus No. 32 Vanderbilt, Sunday, April 16, at the Currey Tennis Center, with opening serve set for 11 a.m.

The Aggies (24-1, 12-0 SEC) clinched their second consecutive SEC regular season title with a commanding win over Kentucky (5-2) to begin the weekend road trip, last time out. The Wildcats were the early aggressors as they claimed the doubles point. A&M responded in singles, as it claimed five straight singles courts through Mary Stoiana on 1, Salma Ewing on 2, Mia Kupres on 3, Jayci Goldsmith on 4 and Jeanette Mireles on 6.

“It’s hard to believe that the regular season is coming to an end,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have been playing great tennis all throughout the season, and we will be ready for the challenge of playing another one of our rivals in Vanderbilt.”

A&M has the lead in the all-time series over the Commodores (14-9, 6-6 SEC), 8-5. Vanderbilt has a slight edge in matches played in Nashville, as it leads 3-2 at home. In the last matchup, the Aggies secured a 4-0 sweep at home in the NCAA Super Regional.

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team and conference with 19 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .950 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .952.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 18 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .895.

The Aggies boast a .944 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-2 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 16-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 28-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 52 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 13-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 15-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 17 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only four doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117.

The Aggies have won back-to-back SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 51 Carson Branstine, No. 53 Mia Kupres, No. 75 Salma Ewing, No. 105 Gianna Pielet, No. 112 Daria Smetannikov No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 58 Stoiana/Goldsmith and No. 69 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors six times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5 and April 12.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second straight season.

