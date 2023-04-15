No. 24 Aggies Host Senior Day Doubleheader

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team concludes its regular season with a doubleheader versus No. 17 Auburn and Incarnate Word, Sunday, April 16, at the Mitchell Tennis Center, with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

The Aggies (14-10, 6-5 SEC) fell to No. 9 South Carolina (4-1), last time out. Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins downed the No. 1 ranked pair in nation in Connor Thomson/Toby Samuel on court 1 (6-3), which opened the door to the doubles point. The Gamecocks responded on court 2, which left Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor to finish the job on court 3. The duo outlasted Raphael Lambling/Casey Hoole in a tiebreaker (7-6(4)), which gave A&M the early lead. However, South Carolina found its rhythm in singles, as it claimed four courts and closed out the match (4-1).

“Senior Day is so special, and getting to thank these young men who have meant so much to our program is great,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Auburn is a very good team from top to bottom. We will be looking to get back on track and gain some momentum for the SEC Tournament next week.”

The Maroon & White boast a 7-2 lead in the all-time series over Auburn (17-9, 5-6 SEC). However, last season the Aggies fell to the Tigers, 4-2, in Auburn. A&M takes advantage of its home court, as it is undefeated when playing the Tigers in Aggieland (4-0).

“The match against UIW is another vital opportunity for us to get some other guys the competition they need,” Denton said. “We will need the whole team available as we head into postseason play.”

The Aggies hold a perfect 4-0 record against Incarnate Word (12-7), with the most recent matchup ending in a 5-2 decision for the Maroon & White last season.

Fans can follow the action through the live stream and live stats on our official website 12thman.com.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts three singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 56 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot and No. 110 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 43 Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 20 points at the Auburn match and 20 points at the UIW match.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.