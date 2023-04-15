Scattered thunderstorms possible this evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is expected to travel into the Brazos Valley Saturday evening, sparking some scattered thunderstorm growth after dinnertime. With all of the activities occurring across Aggieland this weekend, it is important to keep an eye on the radar.

Storms should start to fire in Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties around 4 and 5 PM this afternoon. Any activity this early in the evening should be scattered. Storms are expected to intensify just as the front passes south of Brazos County, mostly impacting Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. Storms should arrive near Bryan/College Station around 6-7 PM.

This is what the atmosphere could look like this afternoon. (KBTX Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The largest threat for severe weather is in Arkansas and Missouri. A level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather exists for our northwestern counties.

Storms impact the Brazos Valley between 5 and 9 PM (KBTX Weather)

The main hazards associated with this cold front and thunderstorm system are strong winds and large hail. Winds between 40-50 mph are possible as the storms pass, with the potential for stronger wind gusts. Hail from quarter-to-golf ball size is also possible.

Hail and strong winds continue to be the main concerns tonight. (KBTX Weather)

After the storms and cold front pass, the warm weather and humidity subside for a few days. High temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon drop into the mid-70s on Sunday. Enjoy your Sunday and Monday afternoon. Clear skies and comfortable weather are expected. Humidity slowly rebounds with the return of southerly winds on Tuesday. We’re also monitoring the next cold front. The next cold front appears to arrive next weekend and could bring some unruly weather.

Comfortable Sunday and Monday expected (KBTX Weather)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.