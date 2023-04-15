Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire with officials in Houston County

Officer Involved Shooting Credit MGN
Officer Involved Shooting Credit MGN(MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured a man Friday in Houston County.

Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant on a suspect in the 400 block of County Road 1895.

In a statement, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove said the suspect fled into a wooded area behind the residence, prompting assistance from Grapeland PD, Crockett PD, Texas DPS, and Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office.

While officers were attempting to track the suspect with a K9, police say they encountered him in the wooded area armed with multiple firearms.

Police say an exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and the officers, resulting in the suspect being struck multiple times.

Sheriff Hargrove says the officers provided first aid until EMS arrived to transport the suspect to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the condition of the suspect is unknown.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in its preliminary stages and will be handled by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University
Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University
College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament
College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament
Snook Sophomore Aubrey Becker throws 400th career strikeout
Snook Sophomore Aubrey Becker throws 400th career strikeout
The Zarate family and John August at School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
13-year-old battling cancer grants wish at Texas A&M University