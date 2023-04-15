Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire with officials in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured a man Friday in Houston County.

Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant on a suspect in the 400 block of County Road 1895.

In a statement, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove said the suspect fled into a wooded area behind the residence, prompting assistance from Grapeland PD, Crockett PD, Texas DPS, and Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office.

While officers were attempting to track the suspect with a K9, police say they encountered him in the wooded area armed with multiple firearms.

Police say an exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and the officers, resulting in the suspect being struck multiple times.

Sheriff Hargrove says the officers provided first aid until EMS arrived to transport the suspect to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the condition of the suspect is unknown.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in its preliminary stages and will be handled by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

