Aggies Lose Series Finale to South Carolina, 8-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team lost the series finale at South Carolina, 8-0, Sunday afternoon at the Carolina Softball Stadium.

Texas A&M (26-16, 8-10 SEC) mustered only two hits while suffering the series sweep to South Carolina (30-12, 7-8 SEC). After scoring in the opening frame, the Gamecocks extended their lead scoring four runs in the third inning and a three-run home run in the sixth for the run-rule walk-off.

Shaylee Ackerman (5-6) suffered the loss after starting the game going 2.0 innings allowing three hits and two runs.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host Texas State Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Zoe Laneaux singled to right field and scored after Aniyah Black doubled to left center. TAMU 0, USC 1

B3 | Jordan Fabian homered to center field and Black homered to left field. Desiderio singled to score Simpson and Blankenship after back-to-back walks. TAMU 0, USC 5

B6 | Black hit a three-run home run scoring Fabian and Sellers after they were hit by pitch and walked. TAMU 0, USC 8

