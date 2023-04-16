Aggies Win Unbelievable Semifinal Match; Will Compete for SEC Championship Title Sunday

HOOVER, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won an instant classic when it defeated No. 4 South Carolina, 3-2, to send the Aggies to the SEC title match after Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the clinching point in 23 holes at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course on Saturday.

“That was an unbelievable match, and I am so proud of my group for their fight,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have done a lot of firsts in two years. We are excited for the opportunity to bring a title back to Aggieland. The guts that Blanca and Adela showed was incredible. Hailee took down one of the best players in the world and Jennie and Zoe played with great heart. We play our best when things are tough, and I can’t wait for tomorrow morning.”

Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek both played five and four playoff holes, respectively, to try and clinch the semifinal match versus South Carolina. The duo went toe-to-toe with their opponents, matching each hole result. Fernández García-Poggio ultimately, won her match on hole No. 10 after a South Carolina bogie.

The championship match will be played at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning versus No. 5 Mississippi State. The match will be aired on SEC Network, beginning at 2 p.m. The Aggies will be seeking their first SEC title since 2015.

Semifinal Match Versus South Carolina

Fernández García-Poggio was down three with just six holes remaining but rallied back to tie the match on No. 6. The Spaniard and Mathilde Claisse would tie eight-consecutive holes until the Aggie finished things off on No. 10 with a textbook par.

Hailee Cooper was the first point of the semifinals for the Aggies as she defeated No. 10-ranked amateur in the world Hannah Darling, 4&3. She dominated from the fifth hole of the day and never looked back.

Jennie Park won her match, 2&1. She went 2UP with a birdie on No. 7 and then closed the door on No. 8 to clinch the second point.

Cernousek was up one on the 17th hole but dropped the point to her counterpart. The sophomore and South Carolina’s Mia Lussand then tied the 18th and went on to play four more holes before ultimately falling on the green of No. 18. Zoe Slaughter also fell in her match, 2&1.

Quarterfinal Match Versus Florida

The Aggies dominated the Gators, 4-1, in the early match. From the jump, A&M was all over Florida as Slaughter took the first hole of the day with a textbook par.

Slaughter would take as much as a four-hole advantage on Florida’s Marina Escobar Domingo as the pair made the turn. The Houston native’s lead dwindled down to one after Domingo took three-consecutive holes. However, the junior responded with two-straight wins of her own that carried her to victory, 3&2.

Fernández García-Poggio finished her match no more than :30 seconds after Slaughter, 4&3. Nearing the turn, the senior’s match was tied but then she won four-of-five holes to take a commanding lead. The Spaniard then finished off her victory with a par on No. 6 to secure the second point for A&M.

Cooper also turned in a dominant performance versus her Florida foe, taking her point 3&2 and officially sending A&M to the semis. Cooper hit her tee shot on the par-four No. 7 into the woods, but miraculously made par to win after hitting the shot after her punch out to within five feet.

Cernousek won her match 1UP once Cooper wrapped up things on her end. Park dropped her quarterfinal point 1UP.

Championship Matchup

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. Abbey Daniel

Zoe Slaughter vs. Surapa Janthamunee

Jennie Park vs. Isabell Pellot

Adela Cernousek vs. Julia Lopez Ramirez

Hailee Cooper vs. Hannah Levi

