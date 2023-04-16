Firefighters respond to structural concerns at Northgate high-rise building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a single report of structural concerns at a high-rise student apartment building in Northgate near the Texas A&M campus.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the fire department was requested to respond to Aspire College Station at 711 University Drive near Nagle Street after someone reportedly saw a concern shared by a resident on social media.

The incident commander on scene tells News 3′s Donnie Tuggle that firefighters are inspecting the building and at this time it appears to be stable and not moving.

The parking garage underneath the pool has limited access but no evacuations have been ordered and firefighters say there is no danger to residents, said CSFD Battalion Chief Josh Varner.

Currently, the fire department has close to a dozen personnel on the scene monitoring the situation.

The fire department says it will share another update once they speak with a structural engineer.

Police are also on the scene assisting with traffic control. At this time one lane is closed on University Drive between Church Ave and Nagle Street.

This is a developing story. We’ll share more information as new details are released.

