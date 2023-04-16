Texas A&M names Head Yell Leader

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has named Trevor Yelton, a junior construction science major from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Head Yell Leader for the 2023-24 academic year.

The following is from Olivia Garza ‘23, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs:

Texas A&M University has named Trevor Yelton, a junior construction science major from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Head Yell Leader for the 2023-24 academic year. Yelton will direct the other four Yell Leaders as they represent the spirit of Aggieland and one of the most recognizable Texas A&M traditions.

“I’m genuinely passionate about Texas A&M University,” Yelton said. “I want to do nothing more than share the Aggie Spirit and spread the love I have for the university.”

Elected by the student body, Yell Leaders serve as the university’s official spirit ambassadors. They lead Aggie fans in yells during athletic and other university events. The Texas Aggie Yell Leaders represent the 12th Man at Aggie athletic events, serve as campus ambassadors to Texas A&M and Aggie Mothers’ Clubs across Texas and the U.S. and make appearances at campus-wide events for current, new and prospective students, former students, campus administrators, visitors and dignitaries.

After the five Yell Leaders are elected by the student body in March, the Head Yell Leader is selected through an application process that includes a resumé review, an essay and an interview by a panel that includes the previous head Yell Leader.

Yelton grew up unfamiliar with Texas A&M and its traditions. The North Carolina native did not learn about Aggieland until his older brother, Trent Yelton ‘21, decided to attend and join the Corps of Cadets. He followed his brother to Texas A&M, where he joined Squadron 17 and found a passion for the values and traditions that are a special part of the Corps of Cadets and Texas A&M. After spending his childhood moving around the country as the son of a U.S. service member, Yelton knew he had found a place he could call home.

As a military child, Yelton learned how to interact with new people and environments. He uses the skills he learned throughout his childhood every day as a Yell Leader.

Yelton draws inspiration from his father, who is currently on active duty in the United States Air Force. He says he strives to lead by example like his father.

One of Yelton’s goals for the coming year is spreading this love of tradition to students who came to Texas A&M during the COVID-19 pandemic: “I want every single Aggie to leave Texas A&M with the same love for this university that I have.” He also would like each student athlete to know how much of an impact they have on the university and ensure they are included in the traditions that make Texas A&M unique.

Yelton is approaching his role and goals with a heart of selfless service.

“My faith has played a big part in getting me where I am today,” he said. “This position is not about me, it is not about Trevor. I am not doing this for myself. I dedicate everything that I have and everything that I have done to God.”

After graduation, Yelton plans to pursue a career in commercial construction and potentially follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the military.

