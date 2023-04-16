White Team Uses Strong Second Half to Claim 2023 Maroon & White Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jimbo Fisher and the Aggie football team concluded spring practice as the White team earned a 33-19 victory on Saturday in the 2023 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health at Kyle Field.

The two teams kept it close on the first half, with the White team taking a slight, 16-13, advantage into the halftime break before pulling away in the second half.

Freshman Conner Weigman and junior Max Johnson split time between both teams throughout the afternoon, with Weigman throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-40 passing, while Johnson was 21-of-37 for 273 yards with three scoring passing on the day.

Early enrollee Reuben Owens led the White rushing corps with 48 yards on nine attempts. Fellow newcomer Micah Tease also impressed, catching three passes for 72 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown grab from Johnson.

Rising junior Amari Daniels tallied 47 yards on 10 attempts, including a 15-yard run to the end zone just before the half for the Maroon team. Freshman Evan Stewart caught seven passes for 97 yards on the day, while Ainias Smith added four catches for 67 yards and reached the end zone in his return to the field.

Early enrollee Taurean York helped lead the Maroon team’s defensive efforts, tallying eight tackles in the game, while Enai White added four hurries. Aaron Trevino impressed in his Aggie debut, finishing with seven tackles and an interception.

2023 Texas A&M Spring Football Awards

DEFENSIVE MVP

Bryce Anderson, DB

Shemar Turner, DL

OFFENSIVE MVP

Noah Thomas, WR

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP

Sam Mathews, DB

Isaiah Raikes, DL

DEFENSIVE MOST IMPROVED

Walter Nolen, DL

Albert Regis, DL

Drew Beltran, DL

OFFENSIVE MOST IMPROVED

Mark Nabou, OL

Remington Strickland, OL

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

Ainias Smith, WR

Max Wright, TE

Kam Dewberry, OL

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Amari Daniels, RB

Tony Grimes, DB

Fadil Diggs, DL

Jardin Gilbert, DB

Taurean York, LB

Will Smoot, DB

Levi Hancock, DS

Kam Dewberry, OL

Fernando Garza II, TE

