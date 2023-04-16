Women’s Golf Wins SEC Title Behind Slaughter’s Playoff Victory

HOOVER, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the SEC Championship, 3-2, over No. 5 Mississippi State after Zoe Slaughter won her third playoff hole to clinch the match on Sunday at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course on Saturday.

The Aggies won their second SEC title and the first in eight years. Slaughter won her match against Mississippi State’s Surapa Janthamunee in 21 holes. Slaughter was in control the entire match until Janthamunee evened things up on the 17th hole. The Houston native had a four-foot putt to win the match on the first playoff, but it was not meant to be and the two moved on to another playoff on No. 16.

The two golfers halved No. 16 and the first opportunity for Slaughter struck when Janthamunee sent her tee shot on No. 17 into the front bunker. The junior would put her tee shot just on the edge of the green about 30 feet from the pin. Janthamunee made a solid shot out of the bunker and got in for bogie on the hole. Slaughter had perfect speed on her first putt that put her within four feet, and she finished the job on the next putt to win the championship.

Hailee Cooper was the second point for A&M. Cooper’s victory also came on No. 17 right as Slaughter and Janthamunee were on the green of their first playoff hole. The Bulldogs’ Hannah Levi needed to tie the hole to extend the match, but Cooper played the hole perfectly, allowing her to get in for par after Levi went into the bunker and only mustered up a bogie. Cooper won 2UP to keep the Aggies alive.

Jennie Park made quick and efficient work of her match. The Carrolltton, Texas, native won the first five holes of her day and took the match 6&5 on No. 13 in just over 3.5 hours.

Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio both gave valiant efforts but fell short 2&1 and 2UP, respectively.

Up Next

The Aggies will await their regional assignment which will be determined on April 26 on the NCAA Women’s Golf Selection show at noon on the Golf Channel.

