Amber Alert organization to raise awareness and funds in April

Drive for the Missing fundraiser is Friday, April 28 at BigShots Golf Aggieland
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a child is missing, every second counts. That’s why Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is raising awareness at its “Missing in the Brazos Valley Day”.

The 5th annual observation is Friday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments in Bryan, which will include a proclamation signed by area county judges.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is also holding its 2nd annual Drive for the Missing fundraiser on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland.

There will be golf, food and fun in support of the local nonprofit organization that works on behalf of the missing through effective notification, response, education and family services.

Groups or businesses can purchase a bay at the event which includes two hours of golf, food and soft drinks. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information, go to AANBV’s website.

