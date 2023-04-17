Focus at Four: Economist weighs in on debt ceiling concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but only on condition of capping future federal spending increases at 1%.

“Defaulting on our debt is not an option,” said McCarthy.

The nation’s debt limit is now at $31 trillion and the U.S. is trying to avert a federal default.

“Our spending has been about 20%of GPD (Gross Domestic Product) and the budget put forward by President Biden has spending at almost 25% of GPD over the next six years, that’s a large increase,” said Dennis Jansen, The Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center Director.

GPD is the standard measure of the value added created through the production of goods and services in a country during a certain period.

It also measures the income earned from that production or the total amount spent on final goods and services.

The Treasury Department has said it is taking “extraordinary measures” to continue paying its bills, but money will run short this summer.

