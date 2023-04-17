Focus at Four: Economist weighs in on debt ceiling concerns

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By The Associated Press and Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but only on condition of capping future federal spending increases at 1%.

“Defaulting on our debt is not an option,” said McCarthy.

The nation’s debt limit is now at $31 trillion and the U.S. is trying to avert a federal default.

“Our spending has been about 20%of GPD (Gross Domestic Product) and the budget put forward by President Biden has spending at almost 25% of GPD over the next six years, that’s a large increase,” said Dennis Jansen, The Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center Director.

GPD is the standard measure of the value added created through the production of goods and services in a country during a certain period.

It also measures the income earned from that production or the total amount spent on final goods and services.

The Treasury Department has said it is taking “extraordinary measures” to continue paying its bills, but money will run short this summer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Trevor Yelton, a junior studying construction science, will guide the group of five Yell...
Texas A&M names Head Yell Leader
Max Kraemer, 13, suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing...
Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge
Women’s Golf Wins SEC Title Behind Slaughter’s Playoff Victory

Latest News

Drive for the Missing fundraiser on Friday, April 28 at BigShots Golf Aggieland
Amber Alert organization to raise awareness and funds in April
Paint-A-Lele
Thorn Music Center presents Paint-A-Lele
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards
Second-graders from the Brazos Valley take part in Hard Hats for Little Heads.
Thousands of helmets gifted to Brazos Valley second-graders