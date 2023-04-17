Homegrown at Northgate festival made its return to Aggieland

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Visit College Station hosted Homegrown at Northgate, an event where visitors enjoyed shopping along the Patricia Street Promenade and College Main in the Northgate Entertainment District.

The event made its return Sunday after being postponed for two years.

Homegrown at Northgate

Visitors had the opportunity to listen to live music and get a bite to eat from various food trucks.

The event offered plenty of activities for children, including a bounce house, face painting, and balloon art.

Homegrown at Northgate

According to event organizers, the event was a great way to wrap up a busy weekend for out-of-town visitors while displaying the best our area offers.

” It’s just a great way to have these visitors stay a little bit longer, spend some extra time in College Station, and experience more of our local vendors.”

Homegrown at Northgate

More than 40 vendors were on hand including Becky Cummings and her business Rabel Gifts from Navasota. Cummings started the business to honor her son Russell Bomgardner who passed away in 2019.

Cummings says events like Homegrown at Northgate also help vendors by putting them in front of more customers by helping keep money flowing through the local economy.

Homegrown at Northgate

Visit College Station gave away free Homegrown at Northgate tote bags to the first 100 shoppers as part of the event. The bags contained items from establishments located throughout the City of College Station.

