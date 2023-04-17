Hot Homes: For Sale in Navasota

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Navasota.

The home features a split floor plan, which provides privacy and separation between the primary bedroom and the other bedrooms.

As you enter the home, you’ll be greeted by a charming garden courtyard that adds to the overall ambiance of the property and provides an abundance of natural light.

The living room features vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace, and a built-in wet bar.

The kitchen is well-appointed with a breakfast area and an island with plenty of counter space for meal prep.

In addition to the spacious interior, there is a large backyard with a nice patio shaded by mature trees and a huge 3-car garage for parking and storage.

Ruffino says this home is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a well-designed property with plenty of space.

“Taxes are lower in Navasota. Plus, it’s just a hop, skip, and a jump to everything here in College Station. It’s the perfect price in a perfect location,” she said.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.