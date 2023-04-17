Jimbo Fisher looks to add more depth to his roster via the portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is looking to bounce back in 2023 after a disappointing 5-7 season last year.

The bounce back began this spring and finished on Saturday with the annual Maroon and White game.

Due to a combination of transferred players, injuries and suspensions, the Aggies played with less than 50 players in the spring match up.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher believes this group has a chance of being a good football team but he does plan on dipping into the transfer portal in hopes of adding more depth to his roster.

“We could still add a little more depth,” said Fisher. “Hopefully we can get in the portal and maybe find a couple of guys who can help get in that rotation and be able to play. That comes up in all positions. You need them across the board. Need a couple guys here and there but we have enough but you are only has good as your two’s. A football team is only as good as it’s two’s. I don’t care what you say.”

With spring ball officially over, the next time the Aggies will be in action is September 2nd against New Mexico.

