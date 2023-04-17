New seasonal menu items coming soon to Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alongside your everyday favorites, you’re soon to find some new, seasonal dishes at the top of Another Broken Egg’s menu.

The Mango Barbacoa Tostado Stack consists of Barbacoa-style mango shredded beef and seasoned black beans layered between flour tortillas and topped with over-medium fried eggs, queso fresco cheese, cilantro, and mango salsa.

You must be 21+ to order the Key West Pancakes because of the Milagro margarita-spiked whipped cream that tops this sweet cream cheese and kiwi puree pancake stack.

The Honey Lemon Blueberry French Toast has sweet whipped cream cheese, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and Meyer lemon honey.

Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, says the Country Fried Steak Benedict is back by popular demand.

This dish is made of lightly breaded, peppered country fried steak on an oversized biscuit. It’s topped with over-medium eggs, redeye gravy, caramelized red onions, and green onions.

If you want to pair your meal with a delicious, refreshing beverage, Another Broken Egg has plenty to choose from including a Cranberry Mimosa, Avocado Margarita, and Blueberry Margarita.

These seasonal selections will only be available for a limited time starting Tuesday, April 25.

You can grab a seat at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

