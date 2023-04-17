No. 24 Aggies Sweep Doubleheader on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept the No. 17 Auburn Tigers (4-1) and Incarnate Word (7-0) Sunday to close out its regular season on Senior Day.

The Aggies (16-10, 7-5 SEC) were the first out of the gate to claim the doubles point over the Tigers (17-10, 5-7 SEC). Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor made quick work of Auburn’s Tyler Stice/Alejandro Moreno on court 3 (6-2). On court 1, Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins continued their successful week, defeating their second straight ranked doubles team, knocking off No. 29 Raul Dobai/Finn Murgett (6-4) to secure the early lead.

The Tigers answered back at the start of singles play on court 1, knotting the score. Trey Hilderbrand regained the lead with a victory over Billy Blaydes (6-4, 6-4) on court 5. Luke Casper quickly followed with a dominating win on court 6 against Will Nolan (6-0, 6-3) to further the advantage. Needing one more point to clinch the match, Guido Marson defeated Jan Galka (6-2, 6-3) on court 4. The remaining courts decided to conclude play as No. 110 Pierce Rollins and No. 122 Moreno finished a back-and-forth first-set tiebreak (7-6(8)), while Giulio Perego was mounting a comeback in set two against Murgett (6-4, 3-4).

Rolling into the second match of the day versus Incarnate Word (12-7), the Aggies kept their foot on the gas, as they clinched their second doubles point of the day. Ross/Rollins dominated the Cardinals’ Pietro Perego/Antoine Martin-Thiriat (6-1) on court 1. Finishing the task, Taylor/Stefan Storch defeated Arnau Miralles/Noah De Luna (6-3) on court 3. Immediately following, Hilderbrand/Casper took the third doubles court with a win over Joao Sasso/Jose Garmendia on court 2 (6-3).

The Aggies didn’t let up heading into singles play, as they did not allow the Cardinals to score. On court 5, Taylor doubled the lead, defeating Marwin Kraleman (6-2, 6-1). Storch, not far behind, dominated De Luna (6-0, 6-2) on court 6, expanding the lead. Securing the match on court 2, Perego was victorious over Sasso (6-3, 7-5). Playing out the remaining courts, Perot defeated Perego (6-1, 7-6(3)), making the score 5-0. JC Roddick added another for the Aggies with a win over Miralles (6-2, 6-4) on court 4. Completing the sweep was Ross, as he made the ultimate comeback with a third set tiebreak (4-6, 6-4, 1-0(4)).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the seniors…

“We have always said to leave this place better than when you got here, and I think this group had certainly done that. They have improved as players and have been a joy to coach. Sad to see them go, but excited to watch the next chapter of their lives unfold.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Trey Hilderbrand on his experience at A&M…

“My overall experience has been great. I have been very fortunate to have a team as good as this and these guys and coaches have treated me like family. A&M has had a very positive impact on my life in such a short time, and I’m extremely thankful for that.”

Noah Schachter on what the program means to him…

“This program is super special to me and will always be. Getting to be on this historical team and getting to leave behind my footprint means a lot to me and I am forever grateful.”

Kenner Taylor on his legacy at A&M…”I would love to the leave this program better than I found it. I think it is so important to come out every day and try to make each person better, and I hope that every time I stepped on the court or in the classroom that I built them up and made them realize how special they are.”

Pierce Rollins on what he is going to miss the most…

“I am going to miss the friendships I have made with my teammates. The jokes, the huddle, the energy is something you can’t describe unless you are in it. I am so thankful to be a part of it.”

Guido Marson on how it feels to clinch the match on Senior Day…

“It was a great way to end a beautiful chapter of my life, especially with an ace. Being around my teammates and coaches these last couple of years has been amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close it out.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel the Auburn, Alabama and enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, earning an opening round bye. The team will take the court Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. and face the winner of Arkansas/Vanderbilt in the second round.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches vs. Auburn

No. 59 Tyler Stice Def. No. 64 Raphael Perot (6-2, 6-2)

No. 110 Pierce Rollins – No. 122 Alejandro Moreno (7-6(8)) unfinished

Giulio Perego – Finn Murgett (6-4, 3-4) unfinished

Guido Marson Def. Jan Galka (6-2, 6-3)

Trey Hilderbrand Def. Billy Blaydes 6-4, 6-4)

Luke Casper Def. Will Nolan (6-0, 6-3)

Doubles Matches vs. Auburn

Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins Def. No. 29 Raul Dobai/Finn Murgett (6-4)

Trey Hilderbrand/Giulio Perego - Jan Galka/Billy Blaydes (4-5) unfinished

Kenner Taylor/Raphael Perot Def. Tyler Stice/Alejandro Moreno (6-2)

Singles Matches vs. UIW

No. 64 Raphael Perot Def. Pietro Perego (6-1, 7-6(3))

Giulio Perego Def. Joao Sasso (6-3, 7-5)

Jose Garmendia Def. Matthis Ross (4-6, 6-4, 1-0(4))

JC Roddick Def. Arnau Miralles (6-2, 6-4)

Kenner Taylor Def. Marwin Kraleman (6-2, 6-1)

Stefan Storch Def. Noah De Luna (6-0, 6-2)

Doubles Matches vs. UIW

Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins Def. Pietro Perego/Antoine Martin-Thiriat (6-1)

Trey Hilderbrand/Luke Casper Def. Joao Sasso/Jose Garmendia (6-3)

Kenner Taylor/Stefan Storch Def. Arnau Miralles/Noah De Luna (6-3)

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 15.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (12 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won ten ranked matches this season, four of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts three singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 56 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot and No. 110 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 43 Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand.

