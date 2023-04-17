Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

News 3′s Shel Winkley, Karla Castillo, and Morgan Weaver were recipients of top honors at this year’s award ceremony in Austin.
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather Anchor, and Morgan Weaver Best Sports Reporter.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several members of the KBTX newsroom received top honors last weekend at the 2023 Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards ceremony in Austin.

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state.

In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather Anchor, and Morgan Weaver Best Sports Reporter.

The Texas Association of Broadcasters said nearly 600 entries were received from radio and television stations across Texas. KBTX was also nominated for awards for Overall Excellence and Best Morning Newscast.

“We know how lucky we are to have people like Karla, Shel, and Morgan here in the Brazos Valley, but it’s always great to see experts from across the industry agree – you can’t find a more talented, dedicated team,” said KBTX News Director Josh Gorbutt.

“It is humbling and a big honor to be recognized along with some of the most innovative journalists and meteorologists across Texas,” Winkley said. “For us, when it comes to the weather, we strive for every day to be ‘award-winning’ material to make sure that we are doing all we can to keep the Brazos Valley updated and ahead of the big, impactful events and the day-to-day changes.”

“I am honored and grateful to be awarded as the top sports reporter in our division within my first two years in the industry. To be in the same room as some of the best journalists in the state of Texas on Saturday was so humbling. The KBTX team is the best and I am beyond thankful for them,” said Weaver.

Also receiving recognition this year, WTAW brought home 11 awards for their work in the radio division including the statewide award for overall news excellence in the radio division where stations are located outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Women’s Golf Wins SEC Title Behind Slaughter’s Playoff Victory

