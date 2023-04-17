Thorn Music Center presents Paint-A-Lele

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thorn Music Center in College Station is hosting an upcoming event with the goal of making art and making music.

Paint-A-Lele allows participants to paint a fun underwater scene on their very own ukulele.

The event will be Saturday, April 29 starting at 7 p.m. at Thorn Music Center.

Organizers say this will be a guided experience, but participants are encouraged to let their artistic abilities flow when painting their ukuleles.

“We believe in building a community of musicians and believe that music is available to everyone regardless of where you come from, “said Franchesca Schaefer, the Media and Marketing Manager of Thorn Music Center. “We wanted to bring something that was a little outside of normal music, but still involved the arts.”

This event is open to the public and there are no age requirements, but participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets must be purchased in person at Thorn Music Center. You can find out more information here.

Thorn Music Center says your ticket guarantees you a spot with an instrument and all the supplies you need, or you may also bring your own ukulele to paint if you have one.

To further help promote the event, Valerie Tsvetkova was also on First News at Four.

Tsvetkova performed an original song “Making Home” that will be released this fall followed by an EP in 2024.

“The song tells the story of how I’ve kind of gone about trying to find my own home in this community, especially from high school to Texas A&M University,” said Tsvetkova.

Tsvetkova is also a member of the band The Pet Peeves and performs at First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

