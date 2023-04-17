Thousands of helmets gifted to Brazos Valley second-graders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of second-graders from the Brazos Valley attended Hard Hats for Little Heads on Monday, April 17. The event promotes child safety by wearing a helmet.

It included relay races and presentations by Texas A&M student-athletes to show the importance of preventing head injuries.

“It can cause up to eighty percent of morbidity/mortality in children versus a broken arm, so if we can prevent that or reduce that risk by any chance, then we’ve made a big difference in the community. Not only in the child and for that family, but the medical community,” said Dr. Andrew de Jong, Physician for Texas ENT & Allergy.

After the program students returned to their elementary schools with a free bicycle helmet waiting for them. Over 3,900 helmets were donated to second-graders this year by the program.

“I think the mission is to help kids realize that they’re prone to injury and that all fun ends when the injury begins, and so we want them to make a commitment to wearing a helmet and do other things that will keep them safe while they’re out having fun,” said Dr. Lon Young, Chief Medical Officer at Caprock Health Systems.

Hard Hats for Little Heads was created by the Texas Medical Association in 1994 and has impacted more than 40,000-second graders.

