Treat of the Day: Greater Texas Foundation Aggie Scholars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Collegiate High School students Alan Rios, Astrid Lopez, Denisse Soto, and Stephanie Landeros were recently named Greater Texas Foundation (GTF) Aggie Scholars.

The recognition is a learning community for freshmen who have graduated from an early college high school as defined by Educate Texas.

The students received 4 out of 40 scholarships awarded this year.

Along with a scholarship to attend Texas A&M, the students will be mentored by GTF Aggie Scholars upperclassmen as they begin the transition from high school to college life.

