Woodhouse Spa opening in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new spa has made its way to the Brazos Valley, and its team is hoping to create transformative experiences. Woodhouse Spa is located in Bryan’s Lake Walk area at 4115 Lake Atlas Drive.

“It’s your resort spa in your backyard,” owner Kristie Sievers said. “You don’t have to travel to a destination resort to get that experience.”

The spa offers a variety of treatments and services to help guests relax. Some of those include hydra facials, microdermabrasion, and full-body massages. In addition, the spa has a salt room, which offers several benefits like decreasing inflammation in the sinuses and helping with skin circulation and regeneration.

“For athletes, it helps promote their muscle endurance and lung capacity during workouts,” Sievers said.

Woodhouse Spa offers curated treatments and services based on the desired mood guests want to leave with and includes connected, resilient, calm, confident, energized, and balanced.

The spa will have a soft opening Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people to take tours and buy gift cards. People can do the same Monday, April 24, during the official opening. The team will start performing services Tuesday, April 25.

Woodhouse’s opening is great as April is Stress Awareness Month. This brings attention to the impacts of stress and the importance of finding healthy ways to manage it. Sievers said taking time for yourself and practicing self-care consistently is important.

The spa owner said self-care can be booking a weekly or monthly treatment, spending time in nature, or meditating. For those receiving services at Woodhouse, the team provides the tools to help guests maintain the transformative experience at home.

Starting April 25, Woodhouse Spa will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can learn more about the spa and its services on the website and Facebook.

