Aggie Baseball Midweek Preview: Prairie View A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies will start another stretch of four games in five days on Wednesday when they host Prairie View A&M in a midweek game at 6 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.Texas A&M won its third consecutive SEC series over the weekend over Missouri while Prairie View moved to 10-4 in the SWAC and 14-21 overall with a road sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The teams had played a midweek game at Blue Bell Park for 13 consecutive seasons dating back to 2009 before not squaring off during the 2022 season.

TV/STREAMING: Wednesday’s game will be aired on the SEC Network... Steve Lenox will provide the play-by-play call with Todd Walker providing analysis.

RADIO: The game can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone... Andrew Monaco will be on the call along with Will Johnson... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

SERIES NOTES vs THE PANTHERS

- The Aggies are 13-0 all-time vs Prairie View A&M with all 13 games coming in Bryan-College Station

- Each of the last two Aggie wins have been in run-rule fashion, a 22-2 win in 2021 and a 30-2 win in 2020

- The Aggies are 32-0 all-time against current members of the SWAC, previously facing off against Prairie View, Grambling, Jackson State and Texas Southern

THREE SERIES IN A ROW FOR THE AGGIES

Texas A&M won eight of its 10 league series a year ago, including each of its final seven weekends. But such things are a difficult task in the SEC and the Aggies’ series win over Missouri was their third straight after dropping its first two. It is the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons the Aggies have had consecutive seasons with a streak of at least three consecutive series wins in SEC play. The 7-8 record in the SEC is only one game off the pace of the 2022 squad who was 8-7 at the midway point of the league slate.

GOLDEN BOY

Aggie shortstop Hunter Haas got a nod of approval from USA Baseball when he was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He one of 45 total players on the list and is among a group of 24 players from across the country who played their way onto the watch list since the Preseason Watch List was announced on February 10. Haas enters Wednesday ranked second to teammate Jack Moss for the team lead in batting average (.368) and on-base percentage (.466) and has been error free in 34 of 36 games in the field.

LAVIOLETTE NOT LOOKING LIKE A FRESHMAN

Aggie outfielder Jace LaViolette earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after his big series at Auburn and continued his strong play within the SEC last weekend vs Missouri. He hit his ninth and tenth home runs of the season against the Tigers and ran his RBI total to the year to 38. Those numbers, along with 11 stolen bases have him leading Texas A&M in all three categories and are the most by an Aggie freshman since Braden Shewmake led the team in each category in his 2017 breakout freshman campaign. John Byington holds the Aggie freshman record for home runs (17) and RBI (78), set during the 1987 season.

WERNER HEATING UP

A big piece of Texas A&M winning its last three league series has been third baseman Trevor Werner who goes into Wednesday’s game vs Prairie View already with a career high of eight home runs after his first career multi-home run game in the series finale against Missouri. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine outings overall, including five multi-hit games. In the series wins over Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri, Werner is hitting .351 and slugging at an .838 clip with 14 RBI, five home runs, three doubles and nine runs scored.

POWER SURGE vs MISSOURI

The Aggies brought the big bats to its series vs Missouri, scoring 13 runs apiece in its two victories over the Tigers. Each of those games was spurred on by a nine-run inning, each tying the Aggies’ previous season high of nine runs in an inning when they did so in the fourth vs Houston Christian on February 28. For the series the Aggies also crushed nine home runs, led by Werner’s three dingers. The nine longballs are the most in a weekend series for Texas A&M since hitting nine at South Carolina a year ago, and the most in an SEC series at Blue Bell Park since hitting 10 - also vs South Carolina - in 2015.

MIDWEEK METTLE

College baseball sees most of its focus on weekend series, but success in midweek battles can pay big dividends in the later months of the season. The Aggies dropped their first midweek of 2023 to Lamar but responded a week later with a 23-0 shelling of HCU and have won 6 of 8 midweek games since. Typically the Aggies have taken advantage of their midweek opportunities. Texas A&M was 9-1 in midweek games in 2022 and are now 15-4 in those games under Jim Schlossnagle after last week’s loss to UTSA. Since the start of the COVID-shortened 2020 season Texas A&M is 32-7 in midweek games.

