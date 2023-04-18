Brazos County to find construction consultant, architects for Medical Examiners Office

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are looking to find architects and a construction consultant for the new medical examiner’s office project.

This project was approved in October 2022 with the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Tuesday, county commissioners will look to appoint two committees. One will be tasked with finding an architect for the new office and another will look for a construction consultant.

This is just one of the many steps in the process to make this plan a reality. Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, says this new facility will serve the growing county and potentially many others in the Brazos Valley.

“Really I think this could become a regional type medical examiner and it’s really it’s something we’ve never done before but I think it is something that we need,” he said.

Peters said they’re hoping to make this process quick to avoid construction delays.

