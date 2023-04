Centerville’s Luke Carter excited to be headed to Freed Hardeman University

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville High School’s Luke Carter signed a national letter of intent on Monday to run cross country and track at Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

Luke is a 3 time regional qualifier in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.

Luke’s mom says he’s excited to join the Lions track team and run for head coach Derrick Spradlin. Luke plans on pursing a degree in computer science.

