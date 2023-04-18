Community paramedics help Bryan emergency responders stay available

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan says they have no problem keeping up with emergency calls with the help of a new program.

Community paramedics are emerging across the country. It’s something that caught the eye of Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department.

“Every year the call volume increases more and more and more. In the past, it was always trying to throw ambulances at the problem, you know, and we really had to sit down and come up with innovative creative ideas and ways to handle certain situations,” Lamb said.

Lamb worked to identify frequent callers, people using the emergency number for non-emergencies or issues that could be treated from home.

“[They’re] lifestyle emergencies and it starts a vicious cycle if they call 9-1-1. In the past, we didn’t have any other option but to take them to the hospital which increases the hospital surge and then the hospital can’t really handle their issue so they send them home and then they call back and you can see where the cycle starts all over again,” Lamb said.

This program started last year with just Lamb on the job. Now, it has expanded to add another community paramedic and they are looking to expand even more. Lamb says they respond to around half a dozen calls a day.

“We treat a lot of abdominal pains in the house. We treat a lot of things that might need antibiotics,” Lamb said.

Lamb says this program helps cut down on taxpayer dollars used per call and increases resources available for emergencies.

The program has also introduced technologies in testing and telehealth that expanded capabilities in the department.

“We bring blood diagnostics into the house so we can run your labs in the house that we can report to that ER physician that is on the phone and that makes the physician make a better diagnostic decision on whether you know, yes, you need to go in for further evaluation or something that we can actually treat in the house with that crew,” Lamb said.

The City of Bryan will be reassessing interlocal agreements with the county in September.

