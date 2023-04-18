The Crawfish Hole shares how to enjoy ‘mudbugs’

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Three headed down to the Crawfish Hole on this National Crawfish Day. On Monday, Crawfish Hole Owner, Chad Hanks, taught The Three’s host, Abigail Metsch the basics of how to peel and eat crawfish. The trick is to hold crawfish on both sides of the tail. Then twist and snap the head away from the tail and enjoy!

Hanks says his live crawfish comes from Louisiana and Texas. He says that the locals in Bryan College Station keep him busy, especially on holidays like Easter.

He also mentions that the mudbugs are in prime season right about this time of year.

“That’s when the catch is really good, the size is good, the price is lower,“ says Hanks. “So we’re in the prime season right now.”

Hanks says the tradition of a crawfish boil is something that is very special to him and his family.

“You have this platter of got corn, potatoes, all the crawfish you can eat,” says Hanks. “It’s not something you’re going to go home and see real quick... you got to sit down to eat so you got to visit. Growing up, this was a big, family deal for us.”

Hanks says the 300 pounds would be treated as an all-day affair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. that night.

The Crawfish Hole is able to fill any orders, large or small. To place an order for your live crawfish, visit their website or call them today at 979-571-7863.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Trevor Yelton, a junior studying construction science, will guide the group of five Yell...
Texas A&M names Head Yell Leader
Max Kraemer, 13, suffered injuries to his hand, scratched both corneas and had partial hearing...
Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

Latest News

Walk for a cause this May.
Epilepsy Foundation invites you to walk for a cause
Check out this hot home on the market!
Hot Homes: For Sale in Navasota
New seasonal menu items coming soon to Another Broken Egg
New seasonal menu items coming soon to Another Broken Egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - The Crawfish Hole
THE THR3E(Recurring) - The Crawfish Hole