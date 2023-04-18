The Crawfish Hole shares how to enjoy ‘mudbugs’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Three headed down to the Crawfish Hole on this National Crawfish Day. On Monday, Crawfish Hole Owner, Chad Hanks, taught The Three’s host, Abigail Metsch the basics of how to peel and eat crawfish. The trick is to hold crawfish on both sides of the tail. Then twist and snap the head away from the tail and enjoy!

Hanks says his live crawfish comes from Louisiana and Texas. He says that the locals in Bryan College Station keep him busy, especially on holidays like Easter.

He also mentions that the mudbugs are in prime season right about this time of year.

“That’s when the catch is really good, the size is good, the price is lower,“ says Hanks. “So we’re in the prime season right now.”

Hanks says the tradition of a crawfish boil is something that is very special to him and his family.

“You have this platter of got corn, potatoes, all the crawfish you can eat,” says Hanks. “It’s not something you’re going to go home and see real quick... you got to sit down to eat so you got to visit. Growing up, this was a big, family deal for us.”

Hanks says the 300 pounds would be treated as an all-day affair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. that night.

The Crawfish Hole is able to fill any orders, large or small. To place an order for your live crawfish, visit their website or call them today at 979-571-7863.

