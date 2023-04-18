Epilepsy Foundation invites you to walk for a cause

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Next month the Epilepsy Foundation will be hosting an Epilepsy Walk in College Station.

Bridget Mariott, of the Epilepsy Foundation Texas, stopped by The Three to share more about the event.

The Texas Epilepsy Walk will be held in College Station on May 6th at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

Mariott says this foundation is near and dear to her.

“My daughter is five years old, and she was diagnosed with epilepsy about 18 months ago,” Says Mariott.

“It was terrifying when she had her first seizure,” Mariott continues, “I didn’t know anything about that world. We didn’t know what it was. And through the Epilepsy Foundation, truly Knowledge is power.”

Mariott says the more she and her husband learned about epilepsy the better equipped they became at caring for their daughter.

“It’s not as terrifying once you learn about it. And that’s why the Epilepsy Foundation started meaning so much to our family. It’s free, and their resources are free,” says Mariott.

Mariott wants families struggling with epilepsy to know where to start when trying to understand epilepsy because there are so many outreach programs. She says there are clinics for those that can’t afford treatments and diagnostic tests.

“So the more I dug into this foundation, the more I love it and I really do support it,” says Mariott. " So we really want to educate and get it out there.”

According to Mariott, one in 26 people in their lifetime will be diagnosed with epilepsy.

There is a set goal for the foundation to raise $25,000 with this event. Mariott says all contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation make it possible to create life-impacting opportunities and experiences for people living with epilepsy.

And according to their website, ninety-five cents of every dollar raised goes directly towards programs and services. If you would like to sign up for the walk or donate to the cause visit their website today.

