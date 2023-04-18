Fashion show to shine light on sexual assault survivors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center wants to shatter the silence and break the stigma with a new fundraiser.

Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show will feature survivors and advocates walking the runway in clothes representing attire worn by survivors during their sexual assault.

Organizers say sexual assault is never the survivors fault, no matter the clothes. The event is designed to bring light to the stigma that survivors are to blame for the violence that happened to them.

Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29 at The Shirley & Joe Swinbank ‘74 Agrilife Center, located at 556 John Kimbrough Boulevard on campus.

There will be a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres before the show.

Individual tickets are $30 and you can get them at sarcbv.org.

