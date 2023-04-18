MatureWell Life Style Center months away from closing amid cuts by St. Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid cuts by CHI St. Joseph Health, members of its MatureWell Lifestyle Center express their frustrations after learning from staff that the facility will close its doors in June.

CHI St. Joseph Health’s MatureWell Lifestyle Center in Bryan is a partnership between St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M’s Health Science Center. The two-story, 23-thousand-square-foot facility opened in 2017, focusing on the health and wellness of seniors 55 and older with access to health care. It features a clinic with on-site physicians, a gym, an indoor pool, rehabilitation services, wellness coaching and cooking programs.

Recently St. Joseph announced in a statement to KBTX that it would be making cuts because of “inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a significant shift in the post-COVID demand for healthcare.” On Monday, MatureWell members gathered outside the facility and told KBTX they received an email that detailed St. Joseph’s plans to shut down MatureWell on June 30 and move operations to its rehab center in Bryan.

MatureWell has become an important part of many of its members’ lives. The news of its closure has disappointed many of them. Even with plans to move operations to its rehab center, members said the building would be too small and lacks accessible parking for seniors.

“It doesn’t have half the equipment and nowhere would it accommodate the number of people who come to this location,” member Jerome Rektorik said. “It’s a sad day a truly sad day.”

Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair said he’s attended MutureWell since January to work on his balance and make new friends after he shattered his foot in the summer.

“I go in for a strength and balance class and then I work on the machines sometimes it doesn’t show but at the same time I’m in better shape and I feel good about it,” Blair said. “We have over 900 people belonging out here. This is our happy place, we’re doing our part to get in better shape to stay toned.”

Blair said with the continuous growth in Bryan-College Station, there is no reason for the facility to close.

“Somebody needs to step up and find a way that we can keep this going where we can also get younger kids involved as much as us senior citizens,” Blair said. “Remember this is our happy place, I love my new friends and I need more.”

The facility has attracted members from outside of Bryan-College Station such as Norma Burns who drives 50 miles one way just to attend. She said losing MatureWell would be catastrophic for her and the senior community.

“Waco does not have a facility like this and I have an autoimmune disease that affects my lower extremities and my muscles have to have exercise, there’s no medication for me this is it,” Burns said.

Member, Richard Lynn, who has done three rehabs at MatureWell said the facility has helped his wife be able to walk again after she had an emergency hip surgery.

“She can come over here and work out on these machines,” Lynn said. “We’re not going to be able to go over to 24-Hour Fitness because they just don’t have the machines, so it’s really sad they’re taking it away.”

Lynn said cutbacks are already being seen at the facility with personal trainers being let go.

“I watched this one trainer named Theresa who’s now been laid off take care of a guy who had a stroke and you’re not going to get that care anywhere else and this guy the only time he gets out of his house is to work with her,” Lynn said.

Some members such as Paul Carroll said they’ve heard the shutdown is related to a lease agreement and the inability to lease the second floor of the building.

“Apparently it (the second floor) hasn’t been leased out in three or four years, so why at the eleventh hour are we finding this out and having to clear out when it’s been known that this is happening,” Carroll said.

With closing just months away, members hope St. Joseph finds a way to keep the doors open.

“There’s no other place like it it’s unique,” Carroll said. “All of the staff and all of the people are the same way they’re friendly, they’re helpful to ya and they’re doing a lot to keep us old people alive.”

In a statement to KBTX St. Joseph Health confirmed MatureWell will close on June 30 and its WellFIT Program would be moved to the Bryan Rehabilitation Campus. The full statement can be read below.

“Our top priority is making sure we continue to provide the health care services our patients and communities depend on. Like many healthcare providers, we continue to face inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a shift in the post-COVID demand for health services. As a result, we are taking steps to improve efficiency and effectiveness, as well as reduce our costs. After a thoughtful, critical analysis, St. Joseph Health has decided to consolidate the WellFIT Program at MatureWell Lifestyle Center to the Bryan Rehabilitation Campus, effective June 30, 2023. Members can still receive the WellFIT Program benefits at the Bryan Campus location and our staff will assist members to ensure the transition is seamless. We continuously evaluate our decisions based on changing circumstances and evolving needs. For nearly 90 years, St. Joseph Health has been delivering quality, patient-centered health care to the Brazos Valley and looks forward to carrying on our tradition of excellence for years to come.” - St. Joseph Health

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.