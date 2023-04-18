McCaul calls for stronger stance against China, closer Taiwan ties post-sanctions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -China recently announced sanctions against US Congressman Michael McCaul, following his visit to Taiwan to discuss weapons deals between the US and the island.

McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says it is vital for the US to have a firm approach towards China and strengthen its relations with Taiwan to promote peace and stop conflicts.

“I would argue since Afghanistan we’ve been projecting weakness. It’s why you saw Putin invade Ukraine. That’s why you’re seeing Chairman Xi in China threatening Taiwan in the Pacific,” McCaul said.

“I think it’s important we show to China that we support Taiwan and provide that deterrence to stop a potential invasion of that island,” McCaul added.

McCaul says the sanctions are baseless but not surprising.

“It’s their way of intimidation,” McCaul said. “I was not surprised when they sanctioned me. I guess they don’t like me traveling to Taiwan, but I have every right to do so as the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 allows us to visit with Heads of State(s) in Taiwan, and I did that.”

McCaul says with nearly half of all international trade traveling through the Taiwan strait and roughly 90 percent of the global supply of advanced semiconductor chips being made in Taiwan, it’s crucial that the supply chain is not interrupted by China.

“It would send our global economy into a tailspin and it would also make Communist China the most economically and militarily dominant country in the world,” McCaul said.

Rep. McCaul says the impacts would be felt on everyday necessities like cars, and appliances and could even impact military operations.”

“If you enjoy using your phone or your microwave or your car or if you appreciate our military having advanced weapon systems, you’re not gonna wanna see Communist China take over 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductor capabilities,” McCaul said.

McCaul says he considers being sanctioned by China a badge of honor and says nothing will stop the United States from supporting free, democratic nations, including Taiwan.

McCaul is currently working with Texas A&M and the University of Texas on a joint proposal for a $2 billion semiconductor technology center with the hopes of pulling the supply chain from overseas.

