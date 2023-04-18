Motorcyclist killed in Milam County crash

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened just east of Milano.

Buster Scott Hanna, 46, of Hutto was traveling west on US 79 when he crossed into the wrong lane, and into a ditch, according to DPS.

Hanna struck a concrete culvert and rolled several times, said troopers.

No other information is available at this time.

