Navasota’s Ceily Simpton signs with Aggie Rodeo

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s Ceily Simpton signed her letter of intent to compete for Texas A&M Rodeo on Tuesday.

Simpton competes in barrels and breakaway with barrels being her favorite.

Her parents competed in rodeo for Sam Houston and her grandpa and uncles were on the Aggie Rodeo team.

She plans to study agribusiness.

Ceily’s accomplishments include:

2022 THSRA Founder’s Invitational Qualifier Barrels & Breakaway

2022 World Championship Junior Rodeo top 15 Barrel Racing

2022 IFYR Second Go Round 5th place Barrels & Breakaway

2021 Jr NFR Qualifier Barrels & Breakaway

2020 Hooey Jr Patriot Reserve Champion 15u breakaway roper

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.