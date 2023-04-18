No. 24 Texas A&M Hosts Texas State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team hosts Texas State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The game is slated to air on the SEC Network+ with Matt Simon on the call. Fans can also listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

MIDWEEK ACTION

Texas A&M is 5-0 in midweek games this season, including a 4-2 win over No. 25 Louisiana. In the five games, the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 28-6. Freshman Aiyana Coleman is hitting .500 at the plate going 5-for-10, including two doubles and a .700 slugging percentage. Juniors Trinity Cannon (.417) and Julia Cottrill (.400) are each batting over. 400. Cannon leads the team with a .833 slugging percentage, while Cottrill follows with a .800 slugging percentage.

SMOKIN’ CANNON

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 37-of-41 games this season, including the past six straight. The Forney, Texas native is batting .364 at the plate in her last five games going 4-for-11 and boasts an impressive .909 slugging percentage with 10 total bases, including two home runs.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts a 107-42 (.716) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018. A&M is 15-5, including winners in the last four home games in 2023.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas A&M (26-16) is 67-11 all-time against Texas State (26-18-1), including a 39-3 ledger when hosting. The Maroon & White have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.