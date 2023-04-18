Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several residents and parents are concerned after a startling discovery at the high-rise pool on Northgate over the weekend.

The call for action at the luxury apartment complex, Aspire College Station, was sent to the College Station Fire Department around 1 o’clock on Sunday, Apr. 16. The request came after someone reportedly expressed concerns about dismantled concrete in the pool area.

Since then, officials have determined Aspire to be safe.

Multiple residents, who wished to remain anonymous, told KBTX they’re grateful nothing worse happened to the structure of the building.

Javan Tellez, an Aspire resident, has lived at the complex since August of 2022.

“It’s really nice. It’s convenient overall. You know, 15 minutes before I leave for class, and then I’m on time,” said Tellez.

Tellez said the message he received regarding the concrete issue on Sunday came from a friend.

“I didn’t really know what to think. My friend texted and asked if we were gonna leave the building and evacuate,” said Tellez. “I didn’t think much of it honestly. College Station Fire Department was here quickly, I heard. ”

Images sent to KBTX show cracked tiles near the pool area, which is located above the parking garage on the sixth floor.

Brian Binford, a Building Official at the City of College Station, was on site on Sunday. He, along with other city officials and engineers stayed multiple hours at the scene.

“What we initially saw around the pool appears to be some sort of uplifting of the non-structural pool deck,” said Binford. “It certainly raised up and caused a bit of damage.”

Several engineers, city officials, and firefighters inspected the building and deemed it to be structurally sound but authorities say it will continue to be monitored over the next several days.

Though the investigation isn’t complete, Binford believes the uplift of concrete came from a water intrusion.

“There was a crack of some sort in the pool wall and water was getting through the pool deck. It’s not really what we’d call ‘the structure of the building as a whole’. I don’t want to say it’s cosmetic, but the damage of it is on non-structural pavers have been raised,” said Binford.

As the City of College Station continues to grow, Binford said it’s best to fight these issues as soon as they arrive.

“High rises and these large structures, they’re growing in our area,” said Binford. “There are so many eyes though, that go into the construction process. It’s not just us who build it, it’s several other companies as well. In our case, the number one concern is structural integrity and co-compliance. That’s what we’re looking for in any high rise and in this.”

Binford said the utmost importance is safety within any structure, high-rise or not, in College Station.

Aspire residents received an email from management on Monday. Outside building engineers from the company, WJE, will continue to look into the issues, and say they will give an update to residents on Friday.

KBTX obtained a new statement from Merideth Bunting, TDC Vice President of Marketing and Management Services, on Monday:

“City Inspectors, the College Station Fire Department and Building Engineers from WJE were called to Aspire Sunday afternoon to perform inspections of the displaced pavers by the pool stairs and surrounding area. After inspections of the 6th floor deck and 5th floor garage area below, they saw no structural issues and felt comfortable with this assessment to leave the building with a plan in place of steps to move forward with further inspections and repairs. The safety of our residents and employees is of the utmost importance at all our buildings. We will continue to investigate and work cooperatively with WJE Engineers and the City of College Station to repair and address any issues identified to ensure we live up to the high safety standards we set for ourselves.”

In the meantime, the sixth-floor pool amenities will continue to be unusable for residents.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.