Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week, but experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.

The defunct science satellite known as RHESSI will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, according to NASA and the Defense Department.

NASA said Tuesday that the reentry location is not being disclosed, given lingering uncertainty over when and where it might go down. Most of the 660-pound satellite should burn up upon return, but some parts are expected to survive.

The space agency said in a statement the risk of anyone on Earth being harmed by plunging satellite pieces is “low” — about 1-in-2,467.

RHESSI — short for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager — rocketed into orbit in 2002 to study the sun.

Before being shut down in 2018 because of communication problems, the satellite observed solar flares as well as coronal mass ejections from the sun. It captured images in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays, recording more than 100,000 solar events.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding