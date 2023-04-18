Perrine Winery celebrating Earth Day with wine, alpacas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Perrine Winery in College Station is gearing up to celebrate Earth Day in a unique way. The holiday is Saturday and promotes keeping the environment healthy and enjoying nature. Beth Perrine Leopard and Rick Leopard, the winery owners, will be celebrating with wine, food and alpacas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“For the connection with the earth, there’s no one better than the ag producers, so it’s why we wanted to highlight a little ag production here,” Rick Leopard said. “Of course, we use agricultural products every day too, so it’s a good tie-in.”

This is the first time the couple is celebrating Earth Day at the winery. Beth Perrine Leopard said including alpacas is a concept they saw years ago that they want to bring back. The alpacas will be coming from Peeka Ranch in Burton.

“We really hope it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Beth Perrine Leopard said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some nice, cute alpacas myself.”

Before getting to the alpacas, guests will be able to grab a glass of wine or an adult slushie. There are 50 wines on-site and at least nine will be featured during the event. Those include fruit-infused wines, dry reds, dry whites and dessert wines.

These can be enjoyed Saturday with food from Originz Barbeque. The owner Dustin Recek and his team will be offering breakfast and lunch. Some of the menu items include breakfast tacos, ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken along with side items and desserts.

Perrine Winery’s Earth Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1405 North Dowling Road in College Station. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased here. Following the event, the winery will continue with normal business hours.

The winery has more upcoming events like the Flea Market on the Green May 6 and the Pig Roast & Craft Market on the Green May 13. You can find more events and details here.

