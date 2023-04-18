Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station

Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.(Image courtesy: James Miculka)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating an auto vs. pedestrian collision Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.

No other details were immediately available.

We’ll update this story as more information is shared by police.

