Ralph Yarl’s dream of being an Aggie hits home for many in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A story making headlines across the nation is hitting close to home for some Aggies.

On Apr. 13, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl mistakenly rang the wrong door bell while trying to pick up his brothers from a friends house. While he was there, authorities say Yarl was shot by the homeowner.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man accused of shooting a Kansas City teen turned himself into authorities. Andrew Lester, 84, is facing two felony charges. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated he was booked on a $200,000 bond. He bonded out a short time later.

Yarl was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, Apr. 16. As he recovers, his family explained more about who he is as an individual.

In a Go-Fund-Me page supporting Yarl, family members say he can be described as “always willing to help,” “super smart,” and a “musical genius.”

One interest that stood out to Bryan resident, Barry Davis, is Yarl’s goal of becoming an Aggie one day.

”I graduated in 76′,” said Davis. “With him wanting to be a Chemical Engineer and wanting to do that at Texas A&M, that shows the progress the University is making. There’s a lot of schools he could go to as a Chemical Engineer, but there’s no better one than Texas A&M.”

Davis said this is concrete proof that the Aggie network continues to grow.

”Like all of us, he maybe was fortunate to meet someone in Kansas City who put their hand over their mouth and saw an Aggie ring and he asked about the ring,” said Davis. “Obviously, you know he’s a deep-thinking young man. He did his research on Texas A&M and we’d be lucky to have him.”

Texas A&M University wasn’t available to talk about Ralph Yarl on Tuesday. They recognized the concern Aggies around the world have for him, though.

“As he continues to recover, we will pray for him,” said Davis. “He will see by the actions of many, Texas A&M University is a place where he’ll feel welcome.”

In the Go-Fund-Me started by Yarl’s family, there have been millions of dollars raised in support.

Organizers say the money raised will be used for medical bills and therapy. The remanding funds will be used for other expenses like attending Texas A&M University.

