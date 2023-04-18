Roberston County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Franklin.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators are looking into what happened and called it an isolated incident with no danger or threat to the surrounding area or community.

In its release, the sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made and did not share the condition of the victim.

As new details are shared we will update this story.

