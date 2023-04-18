Roberston County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Franklin

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning...
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Franklin.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Franklin.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators are looking into what happened and called it an isolated incident with no danger or threat to the surrounding area or community.

In its release, the sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made and did not share the condition of the victim.

As new details are shared we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

Models to walk the runway in clothes representing attire worn by survivors during their sexual...
Fashion show to shine light on sexual assault survivors
Police have identified the alleged gunman as Clemente Acosta.
Suspect identified in Cameron shooting
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Motorcyclist killed in Milam County crash
Fashion show to shine light on sexual assault survivors