Rounds of strong storms possible to end the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a couple of days of more spotty and spring-like rain and rumbles, our eyes go to the back half of the workweek where rain coverage and intensity look to increase. Our next cold front is slated to swing through the Brazos Valley Friday, and storms ahead of and along the front bring the next chance at severe weather.

THURSDAY:

While a scattered chance for showers will hang around through the morning hours of Thursday, storm potential greatly increases into the afternoon hours. The main window for active weather will be from 3 pm-10 pm. Clusters of thunderstorms will kick off in the afternoon mostly north of the Brazos Valley. As they move further into the area, they will attempt to form into a line moving south. While not every storm will be severe, each storm has the potential to be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather will need to be monitored for.

Clusters of storms moving south into the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon and evening could bring large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado concern. (KBTX)

The Storm Prediction Center has almost the entire area mapped out in the 2 out of 5 risk for scattered strong to severe storm development. Hail up to the size of a baseball (2″-3″) is possible in the strongest storms. Wind gusts upwards of 40mph will be the most common hazard. We will keep an eye out for an isolated tornado concern as well. Some of these clusters of storms could bring heavy downpours, with rain totals Thursday upwards of 1.5″ possible. Localized totals for just Thursday afternoon and evening could be closer to 3″-4″.

The strongest storms both days could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a possible tornado. (KBTX)

FRIDAY:

Similarly to Thursday, Friday’s storm chance will center around the afternoon and evening. This time the storm initiation will be along the cold front as it pushes south. The Storm Prediction Center also has its eyes on this weather system, including most of the Brazos Valley in their extended outlook. With plenty of instability for storms to tap into, it will be another afternoon and evening where all types of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main concern.

Cold front swinging through could pop up a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. (KBTX)

Friday’s storm potential could be cut short depending on how quickly the front moves through the Brazos Valley. If it moves south faster than forecasted, it could undercut strong and severe storm development. We will continue to iron out timing details as more data filters into the PinPoint Weather Center, and bring you the latest as we know.

Bottom line: We end the workweek with two rounds of potentially severe weather that could cut into Thursday and Friday evening plans. Make sure to keep the PinPoint Weather App handy to get the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.