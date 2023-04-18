Rudder’s Nate Figgers signs with South Carolina

Rudder High School's Nate Figgers could make history if he can claim high jump gold at 5A UIL...
Rudder High School's Nate Figgers could make history if he can claim high jump gold at 5A UIL State Track Meet.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder standout athlete Nate Figgers announced that he signed with South Carolina to compete in the jumps on their track and field team.

Figgers came in second place last year in the high jump at the state track meet (6′7″) but has since far surpassed that mark. He has a personal best of 7′1″ and is coming off his second straight district title in the high jump.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Navasota’s Ceily Simpton signed her letter of intent to compete for Texas A&M Rodeo on Tuesday.
Navasota’s Ceily Simpton signs with Aggie Rodeo
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana
Stoiana Awarded Fourth-Consecutive SEC Player of the Week Honor