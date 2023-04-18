Rudder’s Nate Figgers signs with South Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder standout athlete Nate Figgers announced that he signed with South Carolina to compete in the jumps on their track and field team.

Figgers came in second place last year in the high jump at the state track meet (6′7″) but has since far surpassed that mark. He has a personal best of 7′1″ and is coming off his second straight district title in the high jump.

