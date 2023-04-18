Stoiana Awarded Fourth-Consecutive SEC Player of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the fourth straight week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This marked Stoiana’s seventh weekly honor of the season, the 11th of her career, after she finished this week’s matches undefeated with a pair of doubles wins and two ranked singles wins.

In the final week of the regular season Stoiana added her seventh Player of the Week honor. With the weekly awards ending as the teams enter postseason play, she put a cap on a record-setting regular season, capturing seven of a possible 13 honors. This is a single season conference record, with the closest competition only obtaining four awards.

The Aggies faced then-No. 57 Kentucky to begin their final road trip. No. 55 Stoiana/Mia Kupres picked up their sixth win as a duo, shutting out the Wildcats’ Zoe Hammond/Lidia González on court 2 (6-0). No. 2 Stoiana followed up with her 10th conference singles win of the season over then-No. 41 Flor Urrutia (6-1, 6-4), claiming a point in the win which would secure the Maroon & White’s second consecutive SEC regular season title.

A&M concluded its regular season in Nashville, Tennessee, as it took on the Commodores. Stoiana/Kupres once again made quick work of their opponents, dominating then-No. 78 Célia-Belle Mohr/Marcella Cruz (6-1) for their seventh straight win. With A&M leading the match, 3-1, Stoiana struck the final blow to clinch back-to-back undefeated seasons in league play, as she bested then-No. 34 Mohr (7-5, 6-4).

Stoiana and the Aggies head to the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Matches will be played from April 19-23, however the Maroon & White earned a double bye, and will play the winner of Alabama/Vanderbilt on Friday, April 21, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

